Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $185,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $99.82 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

