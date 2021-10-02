Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £23,509.71 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East bought 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59).

RR stock opened at GBX 142.88 ($1.87) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

