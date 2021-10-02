Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

