Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Cactus stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

