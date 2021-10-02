Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39,000 Stock Position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Alkaline Water were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 27.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

