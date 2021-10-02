Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $36,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

