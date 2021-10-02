Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $29,000 Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

