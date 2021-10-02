Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROG were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PROG by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PROG by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PRG stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

