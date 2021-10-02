Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 508.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 531 shares of company stock worth $60,674. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $641.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

