Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REPX. Truist lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE REPX opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 12,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

