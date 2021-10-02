Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PlayAGS were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $133,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.50.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

