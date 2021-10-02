Rhumbline Advisers Takes $368,000 Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,690 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.