Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,804 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $256.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

