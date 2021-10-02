Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GoHealth were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.52.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.