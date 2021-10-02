Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 27,177 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $14.85 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $501.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

