Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $93.39 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $97.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

