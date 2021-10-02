Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 68,812 AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

