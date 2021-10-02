Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

