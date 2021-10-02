Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RXEEY opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Rexel has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price objective on Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

