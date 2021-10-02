Reviewing Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iHuman and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A Youdao -46.55% N/A -85.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17

iHuman presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 431.57%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $18.68, suggesting a potential upside of 55.52%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Youdao.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHuman and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 3.21 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Youdao $485.44 million 3.07 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -5.05

iHuman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Summary

iHuman beats Youdao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

