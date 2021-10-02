Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

