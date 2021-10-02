Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 49.8% in September

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,100 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 2,059,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

