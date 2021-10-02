renBTC Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $47,787.45 or 0.99686672 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $812.28 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00235054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013019 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,998 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.