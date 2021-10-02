Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.