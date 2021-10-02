Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is expected to benefit from improving end-market businesses in the quarters ahead. Strength in the residential HVAC and pool pump businesses is expected to drive its performance. The deal with Rexnord will boost its market presence and shareholder value. For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $8.70-$9.00, suggesting mid-point growth of 53% from the previous year’s reported figure. Sales are expected to grow in high-teens for the year. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been increased for 2021. However, the persistence of headwinds related to supply-chain disruptions, lingering impacts of COVID-19, inflationary issues, and 80/20 reorganization actions might be concerning. “

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,418,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after buying an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,099,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,135,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.