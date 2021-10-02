Redcentric (LON:RCN) PT Raised to GBX 185 at Canaccord Genuity

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RCN opened at GBX 137.42 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.14. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The company has a market capitalization of £214.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

