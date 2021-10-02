Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Purchased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,805 shares during the period. Red Violet makes up about 3.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 9.68% of Red Violet worth $27,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red Violet by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDVT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $336.37 million, a P/E ratio of -175.52 and a beta of 0.68. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

In other Red Violet news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,487,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,773,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,301. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

