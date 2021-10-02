Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

