Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 1.6%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. 6,339,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,904,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

