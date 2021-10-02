RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 159.6% in September

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $6.35 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.