RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of RBB opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

