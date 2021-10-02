Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

IVN stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.64.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

