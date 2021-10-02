Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perfom” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Raymond James restated their market perfom rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

CVE stock opened at C$12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$25.68 billion and a PE ratio of 289.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$13.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

