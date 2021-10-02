Raymond James Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Raymond James has a “Market Perfom” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

TSE MG opened at C$97.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$60.82 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

