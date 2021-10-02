Raymond James Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$80.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perfom rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$80.50.

Shares of RBA opened at C$77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.09%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

