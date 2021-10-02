Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $11,921.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.97 or 0.06914859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00350840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.01136742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00532539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00467655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00294413 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

