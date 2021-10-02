Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Randstad has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

RANJY stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.924 per share. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

