Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after buying an additional 416,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Radware by 28.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Radware by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

