Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Down 67.4% in September

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 51,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

