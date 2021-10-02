Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading 19.5% Higher

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shares shot up 19.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.53. 115,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 62,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QST. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.12.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

