Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

NYSE:DGX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.30. 1,357,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,224. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

