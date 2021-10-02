Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Boosted by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

