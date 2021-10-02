Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Boosted by Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.65.

Shares of MTB opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a one year low of $90.45 and a one year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

