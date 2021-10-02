Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.95 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

