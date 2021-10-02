Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

