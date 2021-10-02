Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of HYFM opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -252.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

