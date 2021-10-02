Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

HAIN opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.