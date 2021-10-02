Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,838. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,905,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 815,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

