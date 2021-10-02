Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,838. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
