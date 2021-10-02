PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,853 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,462.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 544,207 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

