Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 363,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 383,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

PEG stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

